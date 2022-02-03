Kristin Brey is back filling in for Scott Warras on WTMJ Nights. And oh, was this a good time.

To kick things off, Kristin talks about one of the biggest controversies in the history of Milwaukee, and one that you have probably forgotten about. That topic smoothly transitions into a discussion about the best television shows to ever make their debut, and which shows have some sort of Milwaukee tie.

In the second hour, we hope you brought your appetite. Kristin invites Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record to discuss his ultimate Milwaukee snack bracket. Also dubbed the “Snack-ett” (working title). Kristin & Matt go through each category and give us a breakdown of early voting results.

A fun show indeed! Listen & download the entire show, commercial-free, right here!