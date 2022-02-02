A full show and Scott is back for a night that you can only get with the help of WTMJ Nights!

Scott begins celebrating the day! Yes, that’s right it’s another Groundhog’s Day! No matter if you listen to Punxsutawney Phil, Gordy the Groundhog, or Pawnee the Donkey, all perspectives are taken into account on this show. In fact, we even head to our personal expert who just happens to be a human, our good friend, Today’s TMJ4’s human meteorologist Brian Gotter! How does BG feel about a day like today where the Groundhog gets all the credit? He explains.

Also! A much overdue WTMJ Nights Taste Test. As we typically have to do given some unforeseen circumstances, we pivoted and got Scott his taste of spice he deserves. How did he do? With someone who has a self described “delicate palette,” the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich sets up only the beginning of an ongoing taste test journey.

Plus, do you enjoy doing activities or chores that are typically seen as not enjoyable? Surprise to no one, Scott has one particular activity popularly viewed as something not enjoybale. However, he’s not alone.

All of this plus Virtual Basketball, Steve Scaffidi’s Valentine’s Day message for WTMJ Cares and so much more!

Enjoy the full episode, commercial-free:

Brian Gotter vs Punxsutawney Phil

WTMJ Nights Taste Test: Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Scott enjoys the dentist, and so should you.