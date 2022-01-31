Denise Thomas is in the captain’s chair filling in for Scott Warras!

The show begins talking about the Will he or Won’t He of the decade! Tom Brady’s retirement!

After some serious speculation, Denise moves on to the topic of moving to a different state, and paying you to do it! Sound enticing? Let’s talk some dollar figures.

Also, discussions of negotiating salaries, with an ethical twist, the Super Bowl, Valentines Day, Spider-Man and so much more!

It’s WTMJ Nights w/ Denise Thomas!

Full show, commercial-free, right here