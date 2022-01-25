Scott Warras recently had his life changed for the better while discovering a food hack. It may not be much, but we’ve all been there. So, the WTMJ Nights family responds with their own food hacks that have vastly improved their lives. You will hear hacks and habits handed down through multiple generations. Some combinations may make you salivate, some may make you recoil with a scrunched up face anticipating a stomach ache. There’s one thing for sure; everyone has a food take.

Pick up your newest food hack here in a medley of the best listener food hacks we heard on the program!