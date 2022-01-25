Another full edition of WTMJ Nights, and nothing was spared! To begin, we talk food! Yes, everyone loves food! Quite literally the source that keeps us alive. And wouldn’t you know it, it can get pretty interesting too. So much so, that Scott has discovered a “food hack” that has changed his life. This leads us to ask about other food hacks and the listeners don’t dissapoint.

Also in this edition of the big program, we talk about how fricken cold it is! Scott expounds on the toughest professions that have to quite literally “weather” the elements.

Plus, a vey entertaining edition of Virtual Basketball that has a certain football flavor to it, a package that Pancake received from a listener, and an unappetizing edition of Great Scott

All of this and so much more! Full episode, commercial-free can be heard right here!

My favorite food hacks

Virtual Basketball: Packers vs 49ers edition

A WTMJ Nights Special Syrupy Delivery