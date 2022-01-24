Another edition of WTMJ Nights couldn’t come at a more perfect time. It was a tough weekend following the Packers upsetting loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. So Scott is here to make everything better and takes calls of people grading the loss in the pantheon of upsetting sports losses in Wisconsin.

After some catharsis, we feel much better and get into Scott’s credit card habits which works everyone into a frenzy.

Speaking of frenzy, Scott also needs the help of professionals because, he thinks Radio City is haunted. Scott talks about the “activity” he has witnessed over the past couple of weeks. Are there really spectral spirits floating around the halls of WTMJ? You be the judge.

All of this and more on another on-brand, classic edition of WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras!

Here we go!

Is Radio City haunted?