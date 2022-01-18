WTMJ Nights rolls on with an abbreviated show, but still everything you expect from the program!

Our first topic of the day: trucking. Truck driving companies are looking to hire much younger demographics to fill the over *checks notes* 80-thousand jobs that are currently missing from the industry. Do you have a problem with younger drivers, possibly teenagers getting behind a big-rig?

Plus, the monitoring of negative political ads continues. Scott reminisces on a day where expletives and marijuana smoking was once viewed as something untouchable when it came to politics. We currently have examples of both. So what is next?

Plus, virtual basketball, a very hot version of Great Scott & more!

It’s WTMJ Nights! Commercial-free episode can be heard and downloaded, right here:

Great Scott! It’s a hot one!