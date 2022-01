Oh, you read that right.

Come one, come all! Are you soft and airy like a Thin Mint? Are you an affable Adventureful? What about a rambunkous tag-a-long?

Never wondered these questions before? Well, you’re in luck! Long rue the days of Horiscope readings. This is the only test you need to define your personality! All packaged into a sweet, delicious Girl Scout Cookie.

Take the test with Scott Warras & WTMJ News Anchor Alex Crowe!