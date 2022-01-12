its a three hour edition of WTMJ Nights and Scott has a jam packed show.

The show begins with Scott bringing you the WTMJ Nights Kill them with Kindness Road Rage Retaliation Plan following an experience he had earlier in the day.

After that, its time to be positive was Scott ask callers to tell him something good as we move into 2022. Following Tell Me Something Good, we go to court with Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill as he walks us through the process of changing his name.

Hour three brings you Great Scott and we find out what Girl Scout Cookie Scott is if he was in fact a girl scout cookie, yes there is a quiz.