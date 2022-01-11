In nearly a week, WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras is back!

The show begins stemming from a conversation Scott had with John Mercure. The question of the day: does your beard keep you warmer in the wintertime? We had one caller say definitely not, we had another immediately after claim that it does keep him warm! So we do what any reasonable radio show would do, we made it a poll!

Also, a callback to a segment where Scott recalls his annoyance with Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur egging on the crowds at Lambeau Field. Sorry Scott, coach thinks it’s helping.

Plus, virtual basketball, a self-awareness of Scott’s environment, and a “backed-up” version of Great Scott guaranteed to stimulate all sorts of senses.

Enjoy the entire show, commercial-free right here!

To beard or not to beard? That is the question

Great Scott: Farewell Fart Jars