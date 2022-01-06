Happy New Year Brian Noonan! He’s back for another edition of WTMJ Nights while he fills in for Scott Warras.

On the note of new year, is it too late to still keep wishing people a Happy New Year? We’re six days in already. That’s where the show starts. Brian also recounts the comments made by President Joe Biden on the one year anniversary of the Insurrection on the Capitol building in D.C.

Also on deck: callers weigh in on restaurants being one of the newest venues to require proof of vaccination to dine in. The Pope’s comments on having kids, creating mutual interests in hobbies between kids and their parents, and so much more.

