Cue the Andy Griffith theme! He’s back!

After ignoring our beacon that we sent out on the WTMJ Nights show for South Side James before the year ended, he finally reached back out!

Unfortunately it was towards the end of the show, so it wasn’t enough time, but the upside is that he’s back and promises to continue to regale us with his tales and tomes of wisdom well into the year 2022.

Listen to the 2022 “South Side James” debut right here!