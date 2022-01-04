Every coach has at least one. For Scott, it’s LaFleur’s “waving”

Regardless of team, experience level, or record, coach Matt LaFleur is far and away, the only coach that participates so much in crowd interaction. Packers fans know that they have been under some criticism in the past for cheering during times where it might not be appropriate to cheer. So, Head Coach Matt LaFluer takes matters into his own hands (literally)

This springs the discussion of other annoying coaching quirks, because LaFleur isn’t the only Packers coach that has garnered some attention for his on field behavior. Do we remember Ray Rhodes?

