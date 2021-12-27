We all have one. Maybe even a few. They can involve some curse words. They can involve some pressure. But, eventually, if you do it right, there is an overwhelming sense of accomplishment

Yes, of course we are talking about home improvements! Before we get ahead of ourselves, these aren’t renovations that require a certified trade, these aren’t renovations that require giant tools and equipment. No. These are improvements that might seem so simple, yet they come with a fantastic sense of accomplishment.

Here we celebrate the smallest of accomplishments. Because afterall, they are still accomplishments!