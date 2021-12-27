The last edition of WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras of 2021!

We’ve got a great show to end the year including an edition of Virtual Basketball & an 8-foot edition of Great Scott! Speaking of closing the book, we say our goodbyes to Milwaukee’s former Mayor Tom Barrett the only way we know how, with an edition of WTMJ Nights Bed Time! Barrett said his farewell, but what music bed fits best under it?

Also, Scott has a huge victory he shares with us, and we get your biggest victories as well!

A fantastic edition of WTMJ Nights to end 2021! Listen to the entire episode right here:

Mayor Barrett Bed Time:

What is your toilet seat?