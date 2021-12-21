Oh, to be young again. White-knuckled, locked elbows, super-focus, and sore legs. All experiences of one’s first time behind the wheel.

A very relatable moment that brings back all of the sights, sounds, and feelings of being a first time driver. Scott was immediately sent back to that moment in his life, when he encountered a drivers ed vehicle on the road. After brief periods of frustration, Scott caught a glimpse of the driver and felt sympathy. Memories of being in that same exact position brought him back. Listeners weigh in on their most memorable drivers ed stories.

Buckle your seat belts, and get ready for a road trip down memory lane.

