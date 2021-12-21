A. Full. Show. Tonight!

The program begins talking about Scott’s conundrum of wanting to help, but not necessarily having the capabilities to do so. Yup, it’s a car issue. But, is Scott alone? There HAS to be some guy out there that isn’t as car savvy as Scott. The search is made, and callers respond.

Scott also covers the Phenomenon that is Santa Claus. No matter the age, no matter the upbringing, Santa Claus is something that people reference from the day they learn about him for the rest of our lives. Is there anything else that comes close to anything as popular, as universal as the Santa phenomenon? There are a few options, but the number two to Santa, will take you by surprise.

Speaking of Santa, he left Scott a voicemail ahead of his appearance on Thursday night! All of this, plus Great Scott, Virtual Basketball, and so much more!

The Santa Phenomenon:

Santa’s Voicemail on WTMJ Nights