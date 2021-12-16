A fantastic, fantastic show of WTMJ Nights held on Thursday, December 16, 2021. And what potential award winning topic does the show lead off with? Meggings. Oh, you don’t know what meggings are? Then here’s a good place to start.

Also in this show, a special announcement of a very special guest to appear on the show next week. A guest more famous than Bob Costas and more jolly than the Green Giant himself. Yes, for the second straight year, WTMJ Nights is the ONLY radio program who will have Santa Claus live in-studio! More details on that in the show. Plus, another What The Hill investigation getting to the bottom of the alleged Christmas tree shortage. Pancake does the proper digging. Also, virtual basketball, the real or fake tree debate, and so much more.

How do we do it all in less than 2-hours? Only one way to find out. It’s WTMJ Nights!

What The Hill: Leyland Cypress’ Leyland Cypresses