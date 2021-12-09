And now, making her debut as a host, and her first time on WTMJ Nights, Kristin Brey!

In her first show, the program appropriately begins talking about going outside of one’s comfort zone. This segues nicely into a topic of “boomerangs” or people to leave their hometown for different ventures, to eventually make their way back home, or nearby where they grew up. Listeners engage and explain their paths to-and-from Wisconsin.

Kristin also has a discussion with Alex Wehrley. Alex’s resume is extensive including creating content with Kirstin on social media, television host who has worked on Entertainment Network, and so much more! Alex speaks on the opportunities people have despite them not living in the “big cities” of New York, Los Angeles, etc.

Also included in this show, a discussion of most popular “how-to” Google searches of 2021, A Miller Lite reimagining of a gingerbread house, and a sexy curling article to wrap it all up!

All of this and so much more in the full episode, commercial-free right here!