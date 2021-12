Dogecoin. Cheugy. Dalgona.

Chipotle?

These are just a few of the most mispronounced words of 2021. These are words you may have seen typed out on your computer or phone, but have never heard. Or these could also be words you just clearly haven’t ever heard.

Well, fear not! Your embarrassment around the water cooler (or on the radio) will be mitigated with the help of Scott Warras on WTMJ Nights!

Words are important. Words have meaning. Let’s celebrate them! Full segment right here