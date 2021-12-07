Get your pronunciation guides, your turkey tributes, and take a step onto the grassiest of grassy knolls.

All included in this edition of WTMJ Nights! The show begins with our tribute to Carl, the fallen Turkey of Kenosha. Which not-so-respectfully transitions into a quick segment of ‘punchlines!’

Following that, an idea is planted as deep as a Christmas tree itself. Last week, Scott and our very own Melissa Barclay reported on a story of Christmas tree shortages this season. However, Scott finds a piece that claims there are plenty of Christmas trees to go around, which forces us to step onto the grassy knoll. What is at play here? Is there a controversy? A conspiracy? Lots of questions have been asked. The solution (hopefully) will be found in another WTMJ Nights What The Hill investigation!

We also have the most misunderstood words of 2021, our tribute to Carl the Turkey, as well as Virtual Basketball, Great Scott and so much more!

Rest in Gobbles: “Carl the Turkey”

Most mispronounced words of 2021: