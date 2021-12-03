Broadcasting LIVE from the Kapco’s Kids 2 Kids Christmas Wonderland in Grafton. Scott encores the WTMJ lineup who were out at the event all day long!

And this show starts talking about lights, of sorts. Scott has seen an uptick in drivers who drive around without their headlights on! He asks why that could be? Listeners give their observations & opinions. We also talk about Scott’s phone quandary. He says his “home” button on his phone is broken. What should he do? Time for a new phone? Scott, not wise about technology. Thankfully our listeners are! So again, they help Scott out of a jam. Also, an edition of Virtual Basketball that includes a first time radio caller ever! And it does not disappoint. Plus, ‘Great Scott!’ a discussion of our words-of-the-year and so much more.

A full edition of WTMJ Nights, commercial-free, right here!

First time Virtual Basketball contestant:

Scott’s busted home button