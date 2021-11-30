A full three-hour edition of WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan in the captain’s chair!

The show begins talking about the WTMJ Holiday Radio show happening this evening and how they powers-that-be at the station picked the best of the best to hold down the fort. Also in the first hour, a productive discussion with Lee McIntyre, multi-published author, also a research fellow at the center of philosophy and history of science at Boston University, has a new book that just hit the shelves on how to communicate with science deniers. Lee gives a very detailed breakdown on how to communicate with people who seem uncommunicable.

Also, a discussion about tipping during the holiday season, and who you should tip that you maybe haven’t thought about tipping before. Plus, a conversation about Webster’s Dictionary’s Word of the Year, a talk about Brian Kelly, and so much more!

It’s WTMJ Nights, with Brian Noonan, and the full episode can be heard, without commercials, right here!