The program begins talking toes. Particularly Rodgers’ toe. And how severe the injury really is. Which leads to a lengthy discussion about broken toes, and we see if we can get the best and/or most valuable broken toe story. Also, related to Rodgers, we talk about the head coach Matt LaFleur and how he does this one thing that no other coach has done this much of in NFL history. Plus, a big 2nd hour as we are joined by Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks! Bobby takes us through his last four months which is how long (short) it has been since the Bucks won the NBA Championship. Plus, he talks about his biggest support system, his giving back to his community, and talking about seeing his mom in the crowd during the NBA Finals.

The full interview with Bobby Portis:



