3pm on Black Friday?! What better time to have a leftovers show hosted by Scott Warras!

But this is no leftovers, team that’s on the air either folks. On news, the one and only Erik Bilstad! And behind the glass, Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill to round out the lineup. Oh, what a show it was!

To begin, we talk Black Friday, and how this year seems a little different than ones in years past. Also, a discussion of the newest Covid variant, and more importanlty how to correctly pronounce it. Plus, did Scott break the coffee machine at the office? We take that journey. As well as a journey around the 12 days of Christmas, and what the cost would be if you add up all twelve day gifts. Cha-ching!

Also, Virtual Basketball with a Wisconsin Badgers tie, a talk about trophies, musicals, and so much more!

The first ever “leftovers show” on WTMJ can be heard right here, commercial-free!