A pre-Thanksgiving show that puts you, and your appetite, in the best possible position ahead of the holiday.

The show does start a little heavy, as it is necessary we do so. Since the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, we haven’t had a program. So Brian speaks with Martina Gollin-Graves from Mental Health America of Wisconsin to discuss talking about the tragedy, and how to talk about it with your kids. A very informative, and important segment.

From then, we get into our pre-Thanksgiving celebration! We talk to Ronnie McDonnell, a representative at the Butterball Turkey hotline! She has over 20 years experience fielding phone calls of stressed out Thanksgiving Day chefs and gives the best advice to any turkey question you may have. And her line is always open!

Plus, more talk of food, family traditions, and so much more! Catch the full episode, commercial-free right here!

Martina Gollin-Graves from Mental Health America of Wisconsin full interview:

Ronnie McDonnell from the Butterball Turkey hotline!