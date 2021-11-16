A FULL show tonight! And the range of topics is vast, creative, but not foreign to us here at WTMJ Nights.

The show begins talking about the Packers stock sale that wrapped up earlier today. Scott also reports back from his viewing of Taylor Swift’s 10 minute performance on Saturday Night Life. His report included the observation of no refrain which led us to talk about the greatest refrains of all time! Callers weigh in and do not disappoint. Also, another competitive version of Virtual Basketball! And that is all just in the first hour.

We also have another edition of WTMJ MythBunkers with a very special guest. We talk hunting ahead of the deer hunting season in Wisconsin, have a Brooklyn Zoo edition of Great Scott & so much more! Don’t miss a segment! The full episode can be heard right here:

Radio City MythBunkers: “Charlie Sykes vs Phyllis on the northside”

Refrain from singing along