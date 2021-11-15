Scott is back from his extravagant retreat up in North Dakota and ready to pick up right where we left off on WTMJ Nights!

To start the show, Scott asks the very important question: what happened with Tony Romo? Romo had some antics on the Monday Night Football broadcast last night, so we dissect it. On the topic of football, we talk the Stock Sale going on in Titletown! For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers are offering up stocks again! For just $300 dollars you can be a part owner of the Packers! Will you do it? Are you already a “stockholder?” We get reaction and thoughts from listeners. Plus, over the weekend, Pancake saved a life! And he shares the story on-the-air! A two-hour program that got cut early because it was just getting too good!

Full episode, commercial-free right here!

Titletown is on sale!

That time I saved a life