Brian Noonan back in the captain’s chair for another edition of WTMJ Nights. We begin celebrating our Veterans on this Veteran’s Day. This leads to a discussion of favorite war movies. Callers weigh in and vote for their favorites. Brian also gives his takeaways after day eight of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. He weighs what he has seen and compares that to what he thinks the ruling will be.

To kick off the second hour, Brian speaks with Evan Morris, a Brewmaster based in Lake Zurich Illinois and what he has brewing up for the big beer festival coming to town near the Milwaukee area! Also, a discussion of least favorite words in the English language, and so much more.

