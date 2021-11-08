The one and only Brian Noonan filling in for Scott Warras on this edition of WTMJ Nights.

The show kicks off talking about the idea of athletes influencing the behavior of others, obviously fans. This stems from the Rodgers saga that started last week. Noonan has his thoughts and listeners get involved as well. (One maybe a tad too involved)

We also talk Sesame Street propaganda, the propaganda around setting up Christmas too early, and who is more recognized by the younger generation? Pikachu, or Rosa Parks?

The full edition of WTMJ Nights w/ Brian Noonan right here!