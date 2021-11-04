Another WTMJ Nights taste test! An avenue that not many in the radio medium venture to; the unknown flavors of the world. The tastes we test range on the wide variety of items including egg nog, ramen noodles, and Lady Gaga Oreos.

Our venture in this chapter, is the Little Debbie Christmas Tree snack cakes converted into ice cream! A very highly coveted sort of treat because Scott traveled to not one, not two, but THREE different Wal-Marts to get these treats. So here we go!

Take the taste-bud journey with us here: