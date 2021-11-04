A two-hour program but not any less chock-full of great stuff!

Right off the bat we have breaking news straight from the FPC! And it helps that we commemorate a day that was 455 days in the making. Speaking of commemorating, this is the Pancake Birthday edition of the show! Which means, we have the annual event of sharing the origin story behind how Pancake got his nickname. A highly anticipated event. We also play Virtual Basketball! Have a classic cross-talk segment with our very own Matt Pauley, Scott touting his parallel parking skills, another WTMJ Nights Taste Test and so much more!

