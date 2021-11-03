Former WTMJ host & reporter Jonathan Green reappears on WTMJ Nights! This time, to clarify a letter sent in by listener Jordan. Jordan claims that he heard Jonathan Green report live from a very polluted Milwaukee river wearing a hazmat suit! Did Jonathan Green make such an impact with this report that the Milwaukee river was cleaned and is now thriving as an attraction as well as a feature to our beautiful city? Jonathan joins Scott to either “bunk” or “de-bunk” the latest Radio City myth on this edition of Radio City MythBunkers!

Enjoy the show segment right here!