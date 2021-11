Milwaukee has it’s new Christmas Tree! And we got to speak with the former owners. Mike & Katie from Milwaukee agreed to come onto the show to talk about their journey of how their tree was selected, when it will be harvested, and if there is any sentimental value attached to the sappy spruce in the front yard of their new home.

The full segment with Mike & Katie on WTMJ Nights right here!

More segments & full episodes of WTMJ Nights right here