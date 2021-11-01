A shortened show, but that only means that it takes less time to listen to all of the good stuff that happened on this edition of WTMJ Nights! We begin recapping everyone’s Halloween. Pancake gives his story about the activity at his new home for his first Halloween in Milwaukee! Unexpected is one way to put it.

Also, we have the conversation with the soon-to-be former proprietors of the City of Milwaukee’s brand new Christmas Tree! Mike & Katie from Milwaukee had a tree in their front yard that was chosen by the City of Milwaukee to be the newest Christmas tree in the city! The two join the show and tell us about their journey ahead of the city harvesting the tree early Tuesday morning!

