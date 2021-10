All treats with just a few tricks on this segment!

Scott Warras speaks to former WTMJ host Jonathan Green, host of The Greeenhouse to get some background on the infamous “Frankenstein’s Castle” radio segment that was a staple on his show for years. After a quick conversation, we hear the very segment that gets another play on the WTMJ airwaves!

Enjoy the conversation and the infamous “Frankenstein Castle” segment right here