Our annual Halloween show is here! And it doesn’t disappoint.

Right off the bat, we talk pet costumes and ask the very prevalent question; why?

We also give advice to our guy Pancake, who is celebrating his first Halloween in his new home. Is he prepared for all of the trick-or-treaters? Or will his house get “TP’d”

And we also take first hand experiences of the spookiest of encounters from our listeners. They talk about their experiences with the afterlife, and happenings in their past that they cannot explain. The end of the show wraps up with a fantastic treat. Scott has a conversation with the one and only Jonathan Green, of The Greenhouse. They go in depth of the Halloween tradition of playing a live news report who was live reporting from Frankenstein’s Castle. The audio holds a nostalgic feeling in people’s hearts, and we bring it to you on our show! Enjoy the full show, commercial-free right here!

The Greenhouse’s famous “Frankenstein Castle”

Terrifying Testimonials from….YOU!