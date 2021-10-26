The hilarity and frivolity continues despite just a 2-hour program! A program that kicks off discussing the importance that is Scott’s surplus in return envelope stickers that include his name and current address. After ignoring them for years, he has found himself with so many, that he wonders what to do with all of them. Listeners call in to give their advice, and we come to Scott’s diabolical conclusion on how to combat so much junk mail. Plus, we try to define what a “bar” is. Also, week 2 of virtual basketball, a Great Scott that has people just escaping disaster, and so much more!

Catch up on the full episode commercial-free right here!

Great Scott: A bear & a bad date

Virtual Basketball! Season 3 Week 2