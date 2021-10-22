The most important class-action law suit in our history!

Don’t shoot the messenger, but apparently Strawberry Pop Tarts don’t even have more than 2% of real strawberries in them! Just when you thought you knew the world, it reaches out and slaps you in the pop-tart.

But this story is just the beginning of the real conversation; what constitutes as a pastry? And why is it acceptable to eat pastries for breakfast when they are just glorified deserts? You thought Pandora’s box had secrets? Wait until you open your Pop-Tart box

Full segment here!