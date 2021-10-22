A three hour program! On a Friday night nonetheless.

What a show it is! We begin talking about stressors. A study finds the most common age that people are at their most stressed in their lives. Do our listeners agree? We gage temperatures. We also discuss the name change that Pancake is going through. And it is averagely anticipated return of Virtual Basketball! And what a banner night it was for us! This, plus a Pop-Tart/pastry conversation. A classic version of Great Scott! And more hilarity and good laughs get you into the weekend.

The full show, commercial-free right here!

Our Virtual Basketball Banner Night!

Throwing a Pop-Tart Tantrum