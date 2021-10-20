It’s been a while but we have a three-hour program! chock full of the classic WTMJ nights segments and laughs that you have come to know and love as a member of the WTMJ Nights family.

We begin with a very peculiar card that Scott found left on his desk today. We get into what this card means with some listeners. We come to find out that it is a card from the hit new show Squid Game, and Scott has been invited! Will he make it? What else does this mean? We have callers weigh in. We also talk more television and curate a list of the “best shows.” Meaning shows that everyone talked about for some period of time. Also in tonight’s show, the best names ever, Pancake legally changing his name, and so much more.

Enjoy the full show, commercial-free right here!

Scott’s invitation to the Squid Game:

What’s in a name (change)?