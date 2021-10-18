A two-hour program, but certainly not anything less than that. We begin talking about “owning” people. With Aaron Rodgers commenting that he “still owns” the Bears after scoring another touchdown on them, we ask the important question, how many times have you “owned” someone at something. Or, have you ever been “owned?” Callers weigh in. We also spend a good chunk of the show sending one of our own on their way. Our very own Rusty Mehlberg accepted a new job as a television weatherman! We have him on the show for his send-off, and have a few surprises for our guy as well! A fun show!

Au Revoir meotrologist Mehlberg