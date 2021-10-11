Right off the bat, Scott is open about feeling “gloomy & soggy.” So, he calls on the WTMJ Nights family to pick him up! And boy, do they deliver. After spirits are made bright again, we get into the breaking news regarding Jon Gruden. We talk some playoff baseball, have a classic edition of Great Scott, plus Scott suggests (& ultimitaely predicts) a move that Major League Baseball should adopt from other sports broadcasts.

A bright spot in your day. It’s WTMJ Nights! Full show available right here:

Just remember, when you see Cowboy Joe on a postseason broadcast, that you heard the idea here first on WTMJ Nights!