Another edition of Radio City Mythbunkers on WTMJ Nights. All fans of WTMJ radio know that we like to boast our biggest stick in the state. But, how big is that stick? Does it have to be the biggest? Is it the only stick that powers all of our stations? What exactly do those sticks do? Does it make a difference what frequency we are on? All these questions and more are answered by our Chief Engineer here at Radio City, Scott Pfiefer! He joins to show to educate all of us as to why we boast about our big sticks.