Right out of the gate, the show doesn’t disappoint. After a brief discussion of our WTMJ on-air talent batting order, we really get into it. We find out that a fan of ESPN’s Sarah Spain has sent some memorabilia to our station meant for Sarah. The problem is that the fan, an 8-year-old boy from Texas, somehow sent it to our station. Scott finds himself in a conundrum. He says he wants to forge Sarah Spain’s signature! As callers call in to convince him that what he is doing is wrong, the saga develops. Stay tuned on this story. Also, another edition of Radio City MythBunkers! Scott also talks about Forbes’ richest people in America list, meeting Manny Pina, and so much more! Listen to the full show, commercial-free right here!

The Sarah Spain Saga:

Radio City MythBunkers: “How big is the biggest stick?”