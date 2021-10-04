We made it!

Can you believe it? Around 6 solid hours without Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp? How did we make it through it all? A harrowing day for everyone so we celebrate on WTMJ Nights! Scott then takes us through a story of a restaurant that has put a limit on a certain group causing problems. In fact, the restaurant is banning this particular group all together! Do you agree? We also get stories of the most outlandish restaurant stories ever from listeners as well as Pancake. Plus, Great Scott and so many more laughs to be had.

