What a treat of a show we have here!

Radio legends Jane Matenaer & Carol Caine fill in for Scott Warras for their debut on WTMJ Nights! The program opens giving our favorite pets of the past the memorial they deserve. Jane & Carole bring up some of their favorite pet memories and hear from listeners how they have remembered the furry members of their family. We also touch on the McRib sandwich, we learn that Carole is taking a road trip and give her tips on where to go, and so much more!

A really fun edition of WTMJ Nights! Listen commercial-free right here! Or, download to listen later