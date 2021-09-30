“I didn’t hear no bell!”

Put your dukes up! While the story of Devin Williams and his mishap with the wall, Scott gives his take. This also flows into a discussion of fighting. We hear from callers if they have ever been so angry and/or drunk enough to come to blows with another person or even a wall. In that same vein, we have a Devin Williams edition of WTMJ Nights Bed Time! You vote, and we find out who the winner is by the end of the show. Also in this edition of the program: Great Scott! Another possible WTMJ Nights taste test, expensive Oreos, and so much more!

We know you want it, so here it is. The entire show’s journey of WTMJ Nights Bed Time featuring Devin Williams!