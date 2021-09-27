What we learn by the end of this show: We are too nice.

Especially when it comes to the correct pronunciation of names of important sports figures in this state! Scott gives us a quick recap of how to pronounce prominent figures in our state. The most mispronounced include Giannis & Mark Attanasio. We also get into the coffee shop that markets itself by shouting random compliments to strangers on the street. However, Scott has an issue with it, and he’s not alone. Also! We talk to our very own Gene Mueller to learn about his WTMJ Cares initiative. And another impromptu edition of “Punch Lines!” (sponsor pending) A classic edition of WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras. Here we go!

Full show, commercial-free right here!

Gene Mueller: WTMJ Cares

Wait, there isn’t an n?