Remember “Fore or Fired?” A bookmark game that was a hit in the pantheon of WTMJ Nights segments and games. Well, we revamped it this year to celebrate the Ryder Cup being in Wisconsin, and played “Whistling Straits or White House.” The concept; Scott reads a name, you decide if it’s a member of a team playing in the Ryder Cup this weekend, or if they are part of President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

Cue “painful Fore!” sound effect